Fordham Rams face the Rhode Island Rams on 5-game skid

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Rhode Island Rams (11-7, 3-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-10, 2-5 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham looks to stop its five-game skid when the Fordham Rams take on Rhode Island.

The Fordham Rams are 5-3 on their home court. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Chuba Ohams paces the Fordham Rams with 10.7 boards.

The Rhode Island Rams are 3-4 in conference play. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.5% from downtown. Jalen Carey leads the Rhode Island Rams shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The Fordham Rams and Rhode Island Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.8 points for the Fordham Rams. Ohams is averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Makhel Mitchell is shooting 60.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Rhode Island Rams. Ishmael El-Amin is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

