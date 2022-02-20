CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Fordham hosts George Mason after Oduro’s 33-point outing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the Fordham Rams after Josh Oduro scored 33 points in George Mason’s 75-70 overtime victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams have gone 6-4 at home. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 3.1.

The Patriots are 6-5 in conference games. George Mason scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Oduro is averaging 18.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

