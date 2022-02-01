Fordham and Rhode Island meet for conference matchup

Rhode Island Rams (11-7, 3-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-10, 2-5 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (11-7, 3-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-10, 2-5 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Rhode Island in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Fordham Rams have gone 5-3 in home games. Fordham is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rhode Island Rams are 3-4 in conference games. Rhode Island scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Fordham Rams and Rhode Island Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.8 points for the Fordham Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Jeremy Sheppard is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, while averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 8.4 points and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

