OLYMPICS NEWS: Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Forbes scores 22 to…

Forbes scores 22 to carry Tulane over South Florida 76-57

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 22 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Tulane beat South Florida 76-57 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Cross had 19 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (12-11, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Jadan Coleman added 16 points. Jalen Cook had 13 points and eight assists.

Serrel Smith Jr. had 17 points for the Bulls (7-17, 2-10). Corey Walker Jr. added 11 points. Russel Tchewa had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Green Wave improve to 2-0 against the Bulls this season. Tulane defeated South Florida 68-54 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up