Forbes leads Tulane against Memphis after 26-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (10-10, 7-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-8, 6-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (10-10, 7-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-8, 6-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Memphis Tigers after Jaylen Forbes scored 26 points in Tulane’s 86-66 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Tigers are 9-2 in home games. Memphis is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Green Wave are 7-4 against AAC opponents. Tulane is fourth in the AAC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Green Wave won the last meeting 85-84 on Dec. 30. Jalen Cook scored 25 points to help lead the Green Wave to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.8 points. Josh Minott is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Cook is averaging 18.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.