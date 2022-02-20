OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Flowers scores 24 to lead Hartford past Stony Brook 74-70

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 8:55 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Moses Flowers had 24 points as Hartford edged past Stony Brook 74-70 on Sunday.

Austin Williams had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Hartford (9-17, 7-7 America East Conference). David Shriver added 12 points. Briggs McClain had 11 points.

Tykei Greene had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Seawolves (16-12, 8-7). Anthony Roberts added 13 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 11 points.

Stony Brook defeated Hartford 88-82 last Saturday.

