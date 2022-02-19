Flowers, Long Island Sharks take on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Long Island Sharks (12-13, 9-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-15, 8-5 NEC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (12-13, 9-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-15, 8-5 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Mount St. Mary’s and LIU square off on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 9-6 in NEC play. LIU is eighth in the NEC shooting 30.9% from downtown. Devin Nicholson paces the Sharks shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. The Sharks won the last matchup 74-57 on Jan. 7. Tyrn Flowers scored 23 points to help lead the Sharks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 12.9 points and four assists for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Tre Wood is averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Sharks. Flowers is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.