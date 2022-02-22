Flowers leads Hartford against UMBC after 24-point game

UMBC Retrievers (13-13, 8-7 America East) at Hartford Hawks (9-17, 7-7 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (13-13, 8-7 America East) at Hartford Hawks (9-17, 7-7 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Moses Flowers scored 24 points in Hartford’s 74-70 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. Hartford is sixth in the America East scoring 69.4 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Retrievers have gone 8-7 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks second in the America East shooting 36.7% from deep. Matteo Picarelli paces the Retrievers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Retrievers won the last matchup 68-64 on Feb. 10. Darnell Rogers scored 19 points to help lead the Retrievers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Williams is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Hartford.

Rogers is averaging 10.8 points and four assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

