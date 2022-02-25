Flowers leads Hartford against NJIT after 22-point game

NJIT Highlanders (11-15, 6-10 America East) at Hartford Hawks (9-18, 7-8 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces the NJIT Highlanders after Moses Flowers scored 22 points in Hartford’s 92-85 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Hawks are 5-4 in home games. Hartford has a 4-12 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders are 6-10 against America East opponents. NJIT has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Williams is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Antwuan Butler is averaging 7.8 points for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

