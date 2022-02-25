CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Flowers leads Hartford against…

Flowers leads Hartford against NJIT after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NJIT Highlanders (11-15, 6-10 America East) at Hartford Hawks (9-18, 7-8 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces the NJIT Highlanders after Moses Flowers scored 22 points in Hartford’s 92-85 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Hawks are 5-4 in home games. Hartford has a 4-12 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders are 6-10 against America East opponents. NJIT has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Williams is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Antwuan Butler is averaging 7.8 points for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up