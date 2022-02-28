CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Florida visits Vanderbilt after…

Florida visits Vanderbilt after Pippen’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the Florida Gators after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-69 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Commodores are 10-7 in home games. Vanderbilt has an 8-14 record against teams above .500.

The Gators have gone 8-8 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gators won the last matchup 61-42 on Jan. 22. Tyree Appleby scored 11 points to help lead the Gators to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pippen is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Colin Castleton is averaging 16 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Gators. Appleby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up