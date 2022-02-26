CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Florida visits Georgia after Oquendo’s 33-point showing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:02 AM

Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -9.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays the Florida Gators after Kario Oquendo scored 33 points in Georgia’s 91-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-11 in home games. Georgia has a 5-20 record against teams over .500.

The Gators have gone 7-8 against SEC opponents. Florida is third in the SEC allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gators won the last matchup 72-63 on Feb. 9. Myreon Jones scored 23 points to help lead the Gators to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Colin Castleton is averaging 16.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 23.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

