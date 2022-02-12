Florida State visits North Carolina after Bacot’s 24-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays the Florida State Seminoles after Armando Bacot scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 79-77 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-1 at home. North Carolina ranks fifth in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 8.4.

The Seminoles are 6-7 in conference matchups. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Matthew Cleveland averaging 6.5.

The Tar Heels and Seminoles face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 11.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 6.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

