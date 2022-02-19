CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Florida State visits No. 9 Duke after Evans’ 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:02 AM

Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -15; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Rayquan Evans scored 28 points in Florida State’s 81-80 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 14-2 on their home court. Duke is 17-4 against opponents over .500.

The Seminoles are 7-8 in ACC play. Florida State is eighth in the ACC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

The teams square off for the 17th time this season in ACC play. The Seminoles won the last meeting 79-78 on Jan. 19. Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help lead the Seminoles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Mark Williams is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Evans is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Mills is averaging 8.5 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

