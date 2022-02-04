Florida State takes on Wake Forest, looks to halt 3-game skid

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 6-5 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 6-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Seminoles take on Wake Forest.

The Seminoles are 8-2 in home games. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 1.9.

The Demon Deacons are 8-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Alondes Williams averaging 9.9.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Demon Deacons won the last matchup 76-54 on Jan. 5. Jake Laravia scored 22 points to help lead the Demon Deacons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Isaiah Mucius averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

