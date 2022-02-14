Florida State plays Clemson on home slide

Clemson Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Clemson looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Seminoles have gone 8-4 at home. Florida State ranks third in the ACC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 1.8.

The Tigers have gone 4-10 against ACC opponents. Clemson has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 75-69 on Feb. 3. PJ Hall scored 15 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Hall is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

