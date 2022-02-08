Florida State and Pittsburgh face off in conference showdown

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 6-6 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 6-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Hugley and the Pittsburgh Panthers take on Caleb Mills and the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday.

The Seminoles have gone 8-3 in home games. Florida State is third in the ACC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Matthew Cleveland averaging 6.6.

The Panthers have gone 3-10 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seminoles and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Hugley is scoring 14.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Femi Odukale is averaging 9.1 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.