Florida plays No. 18 Arkansas following Appleby’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks after Tyree Appleby scored 26 points in Florida’s 63-62 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have gone 12-3 in home games. Florida has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks are 10-4 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gators and Razorbacks meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myreon Jones is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 9.1 points. Appleby is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

JD Notae is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.5 points for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

