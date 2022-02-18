OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Florida International plays Rice on home slide

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Rice Owls (14-11, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (14-12, 4-9 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over Rice.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 at home. Florida International is eighth in C-USA scoring 72.2 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Owls are 6-7 in conference play. Rice leads C-USA shooting 37.9% from deep. Max Fiedler paces the Owls shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Carl Pierre is averaging 14.6 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

