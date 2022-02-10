OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | American curler's lit shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Florida International narrowly holds…

Florida International narrowly holds off Marshall 72-71

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tevin Brewer scored 20 points and Florida International held off Marshall for a 72-71 win on Thursday night for its first road win of the season.

Denver Jones had 16 points for Florida International (14-11, 4-8 Conference USA). Clevon Brown added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Eric Lovett had 11 points.

Andrew Taylor had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10). Taevion Kinsey added 14 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had nine rebounds.

Taylor made a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to cap the scoring.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd this season. Florida International defeated Marshall 70-66 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up