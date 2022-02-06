Florida International hosts Charlotte following Lovett’s 25-point game

Charlotte 49ers (11-9, 5-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-9, 3-7 C-USA) Miami; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Charlotte 49ers (11-9, 5-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-9, 3-7 C-USA)

Miami; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Eric Lovett scored 25 points in Florida International’s 86-82 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 10-2 on their home court. Florida International has a 6-6 record against teams above .500.

The 49ers are 5-4 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jahmir Young averaging 2.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Young is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

