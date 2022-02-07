Florida International hosts Charlotte following Lovett’s 25-point game

Charlotte 49ers (12-9, 5-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-10, 3-7 C-USA) Miami; Monday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (12-9, 5-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-10, 3-7 C-USA)

Miami; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Eric Lovett scored 25 points in Florida International’s 86-82 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 10-2 at home. Florida International averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The 49ers are 5-4 in conference play. Charlotte is ninth in C-USA scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The Panthers and 49ers match up Monday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Jahmir Young is averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.