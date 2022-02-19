Florida International faces Rice, aims to end home slide

Rice Owls (14-11, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (14-12, 4-9 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (14-11, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (14-12, 4-9 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Rice looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 in home games. Florida International has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 6-7 against conference opponents. Rice averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Panthers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Lovett is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Tevin Brewer is averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Carl Pierre is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

