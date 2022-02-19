CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Florida hosts No. 2…

Florida hosts No. 2 Auburn following Smith’s 31-point outing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-10, 6-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn visits the Florida Gators after Jabari Smith scored 31 points in Auburn’s 94-80 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 11-3 in home games. Florida has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 12-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn is second in the SEC scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 85-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. K.D. Johnson led the Tigers with 23 points, and Colin Castleton led the Gators with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Smith is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. Walker Kessler is shooting 70.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up