Florida hosts Georgia following Oquendo’s 25-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (6-17, 1-9 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-8, 5-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (6-17, 1-9 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-8, 5-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the Florida Gators after Kario Oquendo scored 25 points in Georgia’s 74-72 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have gone 10-3 in home games. Florida has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 in conference matchups. Georgia is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Colin Castleton is averaging 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Florida.

Oquendo is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

