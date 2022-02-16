OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Florida Gulf Coast tops Kennesaw State 82-76

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:44 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Austin Richie and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 19 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Kennesaw State 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Dakota Rivers added 12 points, Caleb Catto scored 11 and Kevin Samuel had 10 for the Eagles. Dunn-Martin also had 13 assists, while Catto posted six rebounds.

Isaiah Reddish had 19 points for the Owls (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers added 17 points and nine rebounds. Demond Robinson had 15 points.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 77-53 on Jan. 13.

