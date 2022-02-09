OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Florida Gulf Coast routs…

Florida Gulf Coast routs North Alabama 92-60

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points to lead six Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat North Alabama 92-60 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Samuel added 14 points, Matt Halvorsen and Carlos Rosario each scored 12 and Caleb Catto had 10 for FGCU (16-9, 6-5 ASUN Conference). Samuel also had three assists, while Rosario posted three blocks.

Daniel Ortiz had 12 points for the Lions (9-15, 2-9). Will Soucie added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up