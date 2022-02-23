CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Florida Gulf Coast beats Liberty 82-72 in OT

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:40 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 43 points as Florida Gulf Coast got past Liberty 82-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Dunn-Martin hit 12 of 13 foul shots. He added six assists.

Cyrus Largie had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (19-10, 9-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kevin Samuel added 10 rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Flames (20-10, 11-4). Blake Preston added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Rode had 15 points.

Keegan McDowell, who was second on the Flames in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, had 3 points. He shot 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Flames. Liberty defeated Florida Gulf Coast 78-75 on Jan. 15.

