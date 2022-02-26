CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Florida Gulf Coast beats Jacksonville 76-69

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:53 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points and six assists as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Jacksonville 76-69 on Saturday.

Kevin Samuel had 12 points and five blocks for Florida Gulf Coast (20-10, 10-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Caleb Catto added 11 points. Dakota Rivers had eight rebounds.

Tyreese Davis had 16 points for the Dolphins (19-9, 11-5), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Osayi Osifo added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Marsh had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Dolphins. Jacksonville defeated Florida Gulf Coast 69-66 on Jan. 8.

