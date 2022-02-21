Florida faces No. 23 Arkansas following Appleby’s 26-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks after Tyree Appleby scored 26 points in Florida’s 63-62 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators are 12-3 in home games. Florida averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 10-4 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Gators. Appleby is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

JD Notae is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals. Jaylin Williams is shooting 44.0% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

