Florida Atlantic takes on Old Dominion, looks for 10th straight home win

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-13, 4-5 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-9, 7-3 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-13, 4-5 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-9, 7-3 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Owls play Old Dominion.

The Owls have gone 12-3 at home. Florida Atlantic is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 4-5 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Trice averaging 2.7.

The Owls and Monarchs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

C.J. Keyser is averaging 15 points for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.