Florida Atlantic takes on Old Dominion, aims for 10th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-13, 4-5 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-9, 7-3 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Owls face Old Dominion.

The Owls have gone 12-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic is seventh in C-USA with 13.7 assists per game led by Bryan Greenlee averaging 3.5.

The Monarchs are 4-5 against conference opponents. Old Dominion is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Alijah Martin is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

C.J. Keyser is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15 points. Austin Trice is shooting 54.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

