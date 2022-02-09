Florida Atlantic faces Western Kentucky on 4-game win streak

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-9, 8-3 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-11, 4-6 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-9, 8-3 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-11, 4-6 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are 9-4 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Owls are 8-3 in conference games. Florida Atlantic averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last matchup 78-69 on Jan. 21. Everett Winchester scored 14 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Michael Forrest is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.2 points. Alijah Martin is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.