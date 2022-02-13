OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M visits Alcorn…

Florida A&M visits Alcorn State after Moragne’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M Rattlers (10-12, 8-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-14, 8-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Alcorn State Braves after Bryce Moragne scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 60-56 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-3 in home games. Alcorn State allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 8-4 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC scoring 27.5 points per game in the paint led by DJ Jones averaging 1.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last meeting 70-68 on Jan. 22. MJ Randolph scored 21 points to help lead the Rattlers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenell Henry is averaging 8.1 points for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Moragne is averaging 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up