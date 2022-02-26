Florida A&M plays Grambling following Randolph’s 20-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 9-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-15, 8-5 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 9-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-15, 8-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Grambling Tigers after MJ Randolph scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 71-63 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Grambling gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Rattlers are 9-6 in SWAC play. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Rattlers won the last matchup 75-66 on Jan. 11. Randolph scored 24 points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Randolph is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

