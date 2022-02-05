OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M hosts Texas…

Florida A&M hosts Texas Southern after Etienne’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 6-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-11, 7-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Florida A&M Rattlers after Bryson Etienne scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 75-74 overtime victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 5-2 at home. Florida A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by DJ Jones averaging 1.4.

The Tigers are 6-3 against conference opponents. Texas Southern is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Randolph is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

PJ Henry is averaging 9.6 points for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

