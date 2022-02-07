OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Florida A&M hosts Prairie View A&M after Daniels’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-14, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-12, 7-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after Jawaun Daniels scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 68-67 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers are 5-3 on their home court. Florida A&M is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 4-4 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M gives up 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Rattlers and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Littles is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 6.7 points. MJ Randolph is shooting 47.0% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Daniels is averaging 14.6 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

