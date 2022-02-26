CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M defeats Grambling…

Florida A&M defeats Grambling St. 79-73

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Bryce Moragne had 16 points and nine rebounds and MJ Randolph posted 18 points as Florida A&M topped Grambling State 79-73 on Saturday.

Jalen Speer had 14 points for Florida A&M (12-15, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dimingus Stevens added 11 points.

Grambling State scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Prince Moss had 16 points for the Tigers (11-16, 8-6). Cameron Christon added 14 points and seven rebounds. A’mari McCray had 12 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Florida A&M defeated Grambling State 75-66 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up