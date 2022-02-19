Florida A&M and Alabama State square off in conference

Alabama State Hornets (7-19, 5-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (7-19, 5-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Strawbridge and the Alabama State Hornets take on MJ Randolph and the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday.

The Rattlers have gone 6-3 in home games. Florida A&M averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 5-8 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 29.2 rebounds per game led by Jordan O’Neal averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Rattlers won the last matchup 66-65 on Feb. 1. Randolph scored 17 points points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Strawbridge is scoring 9.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Trace Young is averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

