CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M and Alabama…

Florida A&M and Alabama State square off in conference

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama State Hornets (7-19, 5-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Strawbridge and the Alabama State Hornets take on MJ Randolph and the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday.

The Rattlers have gone 6-3 in home games. Florida A&M averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 5-8 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 29.2 rebounds per game led by Jordan O’Neal averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Rattlers won the last matchup 66-65 on Feb. 1. Randolph scored 17 points points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Strawbridge is scoring 9.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Trace Young is averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up