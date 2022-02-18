OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Florida A&M and Alabama State meet in conference

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Alabama State Hornets (7-19, 5-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 8-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Florida A&M and Alabama State face off on Saturday.

The Rattlers are 6-3 in home games. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Moragne averaging 2.2.

The Hornets are 5-8 in conference play. Alabama State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last meeting 66-65 on Feb. 1. MJ Randolph scored 17 points points to help lead the Rattlers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Moragne is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.9 points for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

