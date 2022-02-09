OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Fleming carries Bellarmine past North Florida 73-70

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:56 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming matched his career high with 25 points as Bellarmine narrowly beat North Florida 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (14-11, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sam DeVault added 12 points. Dylan Penn had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Bellarmine scored 48 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Emmanuel Adedoyin had 12 points for the Ospreys (7-18, 3-8). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Hicklen had 10 points and six rebounds.

