Flagg, Sam Houston Bearkats to visit Betson, Chicago State Cougars

Sam Houston Bearkats (14-11, 9-3 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-18, 2-9 WAC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (14-11, 9-3 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-18, 2-9 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Savion Flagg and the Sam Houston Bearkats take on Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars in WAC action Saturday.

The Cougars are 4-6 in home games. Chicago State allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Bearkats are 9-3 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Coreyoun Rushin is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Flagg is averaging 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Jaden Ray is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.