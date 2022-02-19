CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Flagg leads Sam Houston past UT Rio Grande Valley 67-61

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 11:43 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Sam Houston beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-61 on Saturday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bearkats (17-11, 12-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden Ray added 10 points.

Justin Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Vaqueros (7-20, 2-13), who have lost five straight. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and LaQuan Butler scored 10.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros on the season. Sam Houston defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-78 on Jan. 3.

