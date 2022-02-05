OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Flagg leads Sam Houston…

Flagg leads Sam Houston against Utah Valley after 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-7, 5-4 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-10, 9-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Savion Flagg scored 26 points in Sam Houston’s 77-53 win over the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Bearkats are 9-2 in home games. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are 5-4 in WAC play. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 1.8.

The Bearkats and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 20 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bearkats. Jaden Ray is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Blaze Nield is averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Wolverines. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up