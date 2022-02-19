Flagg leads Sam Houston against UT Rio Grande Valley after 20-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 11-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 11-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Savion Flagg scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 75-71 overtime victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-8 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats are 11-3 in conference matchups. Sam Houston has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearkats won 86-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Flagg led the Bearkats with 27 points, and Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Jaden Ray is averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Bearkats. Flagg is averaging 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

