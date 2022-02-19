CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. past E. Illinois 63-49

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:46 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 15 points as Tennessee State got past Eastern Illinois 63-49 on Saturday.

Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for Tennessee State (12-16, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny Cooper added 10 points and six assists. Shakem Johnson had three blocks.

Kejuan Clements had 12 points for the Panthers (5-23, 3-12). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Panthers. Eastern Illinois defeated Tennessee State 62-57 on Jan. 29.

