Home » College Basketball » Finch leads Jacksonville State…

Finch leads Jacksonville State against Bellarmine after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (16-11, 10-3 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the Bellarmine Knights after Jalen Finch scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-67 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights have gone 7-3 at home. Bellarmine has a 7-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Gamecocks are 10-3 in conference games. Jacksonville State ranks second in the ASUN with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huffman averaging 4.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won 65-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Kayne Henry led the Gamecocks with 24 points, and CJ Fleming led the Knights with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is averaging 16.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Darian Adams is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Gamecocks. Finch is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

