Filewich carries S. Illinois past Evansville 69-62

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 12:26 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kyler Filewich came off the bench to tally 12 points and lead Southern Illinois to a 69-62 win over Evansville on Saturday night.

Dalton Banks had 11 points for Southern Illinois (13-13, 6-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones added 10 points and six rebounds. Steven Verplancken Jr. also had 10 points.

Blaise Beauchamp had 19 points for the Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11). Evan Kuhlman added 18 points. Shamar Givance had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

