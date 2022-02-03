OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Fiedler scores 22 to lift Rice past UTSA 91-78

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 10:07 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Fiedler had 22 points as Rice beat UTSA 91-78 on Thursday night.

Carl Pierre had 19 points for Rice (13-8, 6-4 Conference USA). Travis Evee added 16 points. Quincy Olivari had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Jacob Germany had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Roadrunners (8-15, 1-9). Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 15 points. Darius McNeill had 12 points.

