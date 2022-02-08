OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Fiedler, Poteat lead Rice past Jarvis Christian 98-63

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 9:55 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Fiedler had 16 points to lead six Rice players in double figures as the Owls easily defeated Jarvis Christian 98-63 on Tuesday night.

Mylyjael Poteat added 14 points, Carl Pierre chipped in 13, and Riley Abercrombie and Travis Evee each had 12 for Rice (14-9), which scored 57 second-half points.

McShane Wyatt had 18 points for the Bulldogs.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Rice defeated Jarvis Christian 100-62 on Dec. 4.

