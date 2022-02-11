Fidler leads Omaha against South Dakota State after 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (4-21, 3-11 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-4, 13-0 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (4-21, 3-11 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-4, 13-0 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 91-69 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits have gone 12-0 in home games. South Dakota State leads the Summit with 86.9 points and is shooting 52.3%.

The Mavericks are 3-11 in Summit play. Omaha is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won 95-86 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Baylor Scheierman led the Jackrabbits with 26 points, and Nick Ferrarini led the Mavericks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Doug Wilson is shooting 57.9% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Felix Lemetti is averaging 10.6 points for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.